The border between Hong Kong and mainland China will be reopened on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Coronavirus: up to 60,000 travellers from Hong Kong can enter mainland China daily from Sunday, authorities reveal at press briefing on border reopening
- City leader to helm briefing flanked by top officials, including chief secretary and the health and security ministers
- Central authorities earlier in the day announced travellers from city to mainland no longer need to be tested for Covid at checkpoints
