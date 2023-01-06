The city has so far resisted requiring mainland Chinese visitors to be fully vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The city has so far resisted requiring mainland Chinese visitors to be fully vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government advisers ‘split’ over vaccine requirement for mainland Chinese travellers

  • Source says half of city’s pandemic advisers agreed earlier this week two-dose vaccination rule should apply to arrivals from mainland
  • But in Thursday’s border reopening announcement, authorities said they would not need to be vaccinated

Elizabeth CheungSammy Heung
Elizabeth Cheung Sammy Heung and Emily Hung

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The city has so far resisted requiring mainland Chinese visitors to be fully vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The city has so far resisted requiring mainland Chinese visitors to be fully vaccinated. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE