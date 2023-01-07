Conservationists have discovered a group of rare leopard cats in the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong scientists excited to find rare leopard cats thriving in Kadoorie Farm reforested area
- Density of 0.87 leopard cats per sq km is second in the world only to that on island off Singapore
- Year-long survey using cameras found nine leopard cats, including two juveniles, in Kadoorie area
