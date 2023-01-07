Supplies of paracetamol-based drugs in local pharmacies have been running low since last month in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Regulations on sale of fever drugs could be difficult to enforce and ineffective in addressing shortages, Hong Kong pharmacists warn

  • Concerns have been raised on the need for restrictions on medicine sales, after health minister Lo Chung-mau warned curbs could be imposed
  • Introducing limits on each purchase will not stop people from stockpiling drugs, says William Chui, president of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Jan, 2023

