Hospitals were unable to cope with the fifth wave of Covid-19 cases and some patients were left waiting outdoors in the cold. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Angry callers, patient staff: Hong Kong’s hospital workers recognised for handling anxious families during Covid-19 fifth wave
- Patient relations officer, doctor receive awards from ombudsman for managing complaints during city’s most brutal period of infections
- With hospital visits suspended, upset family members were anxious for updates on their loved ones
