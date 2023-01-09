It was quieter on Monday at the Lok Ma Chau spur line border crossing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: commuters, businesspeople hail return of quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong, mainland China on first working day of border reopening
- Crowds heading to mainland thinner than on Sunday, when more than 45,000 people crossed the border
- Transport chief Lam Sai-hung says frequency of trains on East Rail line has been increased and authorities will continue to monitor cross-border traffic
