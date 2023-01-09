Hong Kong residents may find it more difficult to flag down a minibus during non-peak hours after an estimated 1,000 drivers left local operators, including some who opted instead to work for cross-border shuttle companies following the reopening of the border with mainland China. Operators on Monday said the manpower shortage had forced them reduce service, but they would try to hire more part-time staff. Ling Chi-keung, chairman of the Public Light Bus General Association, said about 200 minibus drivers from their organisation had either resigned or taken unpaid leave recently, with some switching to cross-border operators or returning to their hometowns on the mainland for family reunions. Ling said minibus drivers made slightly less than other jobs behind the wheel, making it hard for minibus operators to attract new young recruits. “Those who were in their 50s or 60s would prefer driving cross-border trucks or shuttles, especially when some have families in the mainland, which leaves some aged older than 70 to drive minibuses,” he said. Ling estimated the industry had lost about 1,000 minibus drivers in total. As of June last year, there were 3,230 green minibuses running across 356 routes, and 921 of the red ones in the city. A total of 4,350 public light buses were licensed. Although about 168,600 motorists held a minibus driving licence in the city, only about 15,000 drivers were active, including many who were over 60 years old. Chan Chi-fai, operating officer of minibus company Kellis, also said his firm had lost about 30 per cent of its staff, saying it was hard to hire drivers at the moment, which had caused a service reduction for some routes. New Year’s Day bus crash in Hong Kong injures 12; driver arrested He said one example was the Lok Ma Chau minibus line, which ran between Yuen Long and Lok Ma Chau station and which had been revived after the border reopening. Services for this line were still limited as the company did not have enough manpower, Chan said. “The government might need to think out of the box to help this industry to attract ‘talent’ in the long run.” Tens of thousands of people crossed the border dividing Hong Kong and the mainland on Sunday and Monday, the first two days of quarantine-free travel since the Covid-19 pandemic began almost three years ago. While some cross-border shuttle operators said they had benefited from the reopening, they also faced struggles in hiring staff. Eddie Choi, an assistant general manager of major industry operator Eternal East Cross-Border Coach Management, said the company had operated about 50 shuttle buses from downtown Kwun Tong to the Shenzhen Bay Port on Sunday, with an average 30 to 40 per cent occupancy rate. Hong Kong minibus operators appeal for new routes to ensure survival He said the operator had been preparing for long-distance routes to the Greater Bay Area, heading to spots like Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Foshan’s popular Shunde district, as well as some “hometown lines” from next week to meet the needs of Hongkongers during the Lunar New Year. Choi added that given the lack of manpower, the company tended to concentrate resources on shorter-distance routes in the early stage of the border reopening, and would not add services from urban areas to the Man Kam To checkpoint, which he said had relatively less passengers. Phoebe Wang, chief operating officer of Sinoway (China) Limited that operates services linking Man Kam To and Sheung Shui to downtown areas, said she was unable to tell if and when enough drivers could be hired to resume routes that would take mainland tourists right into the city’s shopping hotspots, such as Tsim Sha Tsui. “It’s really hard to recruit drivers,” she said. “We had a candidate who passed the interview and promised to report to work, then just didn’t show up the next day.” Many former coach drivers had turned to the logistics industry when border restrictions were in place, Wang explained, and she hoped the border reopening would bring more people back to the industry.