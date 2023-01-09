The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse
The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong logs one of 6th warmest years since records began, with second-highest number of hot nights and days in 2022

  • Annual average temperature in 2022 was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to city’s weather forecaster
  • Hottest day last year was July 24, when the temperature soared to 36.1 degrees

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse
The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE