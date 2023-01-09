The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong logs one of 6th warmest years since records began, with second-highest number of hot nights and days in 2022
- Annual average temperature in 2022 was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to city’s weather forecaster
- Hottest day last year was July 24, when the temperature soared to 36.1 degrees
The annual average temperature last year was 23.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecaster. Photo: Jelly Tse