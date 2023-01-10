Hong Kong could downgrade Covid-19 to an endemic disease since the population has sufficient levels of immunity, health experts say. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong ready to classify Covid as an endemic disease, experts say, paving way to lift isolation rules for patients
- Leading government health advisers say city should follow example of mainland China and downgrade threat status of coronavirus
- Declaring virus endemic could lead to Hong Kong axing testing requirements for care homes and schools, they add
Hong Kong could downgrade Covid-19 to an endemic disease since the population has sufficient levels of immunity, health experts say. Photo: Jonathan Wong