Some medicines have been in short supply in Hong Kong since last month. Photo: Edmond So
Some medicines have been in short supply in Hong Kong since last month. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong planning to ask drug makers to devise self-regulation scheme after Covid surge results in shortage of fever medication

  • Chief Executive John Lee also says authorities will not rule out legislative action to resolve the issue of panic buying
  • He says the government and the public healthcare system have sufficient medical supplies

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 4:01pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some medicines have been in short supply in Hong Kong since last month. Photo: Edmond So
Some medicines have been in short supply in Hong Kong since last month. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE