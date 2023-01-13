Covid-19 antiviral pills Molnupiravir (pictured) and Paxlovid are being illegally resold on an online marketplace. Photo: AFP.
Tough to swallow: buyers fork out HK$4,800 for Covid antivirals in illicit trade on online Hong Kong marketplace
- Post discovers buyers and sellers of Covid-19 antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir on popular online marketplace Carousell
- Government says public hospital pharmacies are removing oral drugs from packaging to deter illegal reselling and warns of harsh penalties for buyers, traders
