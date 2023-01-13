Hong Kong will classify Covid-19 test results with a CT value of 35 or above as negative from Monday, after authorities standardised the threshold used by local laboratories for identifying infected patients to align with that of mainland China and Macau. The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) on Friday announced that people whose CT value – an indicator of the amount of virus carried by a person – was 35 or over would not be labelled as infected and have to isolate themselves. The decision was made according to the latest pandemic developments and after considering that patients with a CT value of 35 or above were barely infectious, a centre spokesman said. “This will be beneficial for society’s further resumption to normality,” he noted, adding that such arrangements would not be used for clinical diagnostic purposes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results are determined by the CT value. Infected people with a high CT value have a lower viral load. Hong Kong resumed quarantine-free travel with the mainland on Sunday. All travellers must take a PCR test within 48 hours before departure and present a negative result to cross the border. Currently in Hong Kong, the threshold of CT value used to identify positive cases varies in different laboratories, depending on the brand of the test they use. Some laboratories only consider test results with CT value over 40 as negative. But on the mainland and in Macau, a person with a CT value greater than 35 is classified as negative and permitted entry, down from 40 previously. 10,000 daily tickets go on sale for high-speed rail link over Hong Kong border On Tuesday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said authorities would address the disparity by discussing it with their mainland counterparts and local laboratories. The CHP said the new arrangement would apply to all Covid-19 test reports, except those for clinical diagnoses, issued by government facilities and approved testing institutions on or after Monday, regardless of when the test was conducted. Hong Kong to discuss PCR tests for children under 3 with mainland China People with a CT value of 35 or over who were undergoing isolation would be notified before Monday afternoon that they could be discharged. As rapid antigen tests do not use CT values, those who are found to be positive using that method will still be subject to isolation. At present, hospitalised Covid-19 patients are viewed as non-infectious and can be discharged if their CT value is 30 or above.