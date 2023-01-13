The two doctors in the case worked at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong medical sector shaken by manslaughter charges laid against 2 public hospital doctors over patient’s death

  • Two doctors at United Christian Hospital were arrested and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with 2017 death of patient
  • Patients may face longer waiting times if doctors adopt more defensive practices to protect themselves during consultations, medical professionals say

Emily Hung

Updated: 5:33pm, 13 Jan, 2023

