Experts call for mask-wearing to be downgraded to a guideline after the coronavirus pandemic is declared to be endemic to the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Call for Hong Kong Covid-19 emergency regulations to be removed from lawbooks as city moves towards declaring coronavirus endemic
- Mandatory mask-wearing and testing should be axed or made guidelines, health experts say
- But legal academics say emergency legislation should stay on the lawbooks in case of a deterioration in the Covid-19 situation
