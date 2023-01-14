Experts call for mask-wearing to be downgraded to a guideline after the coronavirus pandemic is declared to be endemic to the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong
Call for Hong Kong Covid-19 emergency regulations to be removed from lawbooks as city moves towards declaring coronavirus endemic

  • Mandatory mask-wearing and testing should be axed or made guidelines, health experts say
  • But legal academics say emergency legislation should stay on the lawbooks in case of a deterioration in the Covid-19 situation

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:19am, 14 Jan, 2023

