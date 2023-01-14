Temperatures in Hong Kong set to plummet as cold front arrives. Photo: Elson Li
Cold front coming from mainland China will cause temperatures in Hong Kong to drop by 9 degrees
- Lowest temperature in urban areas is expected to be 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday night and could reach a high of 22 degrees on Sunday
- Monday and Tuesday are expected to be coldest days with minimum temperatures of 11 degrees, according to observatory
Temperatures in Hong Kong set to plummet as cold front arrives. Photo: Elson Li