The study used data from 2.6 million of the city’s residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
The study used data from 2.6 million of the city’s residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Young Hongkongers with prediabetes have 88 per cent risk of suffering from diabetes in lifetime, study finds

  • Rate higher than some other countries, authors of study say, possibly due to genetic factors such as poorer insulin-release abilities
  • Diabetes is 10th most common cause of death in the city, while 700,000 people live with the condition

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:59pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The study used data from 2.6 million of the city’s residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
The study used data from 2.6 million of the city’s residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE