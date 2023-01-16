The study used data from 2.6 million of the city’s residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Young Hongkongers with prediabetes have 88 per cent risk of suffering from diabetes in lifetime, study finds
- Rate higher than some other countries, authors of study say, possibly due to genetic factors such as poorer insulin-release abilities
- Diabetes is 10th most common cause of death in the city, while 700,000 people live with the condition
