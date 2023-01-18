Residents in line to get vaccinated in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: 1 in 7 Hongkongers vaccinated with 4 shots, expert calls for gradual easing of remaining curbs and for mask mandate to be axed end March
- Civil service minister Ingrid Yeung Ho reveals more than 1 million residents have received fourth Covid jab, urges young and elderly to get their shots soon
- Respiratory disease specialist Dr Leung Chi-chiu suggests testing requirements at care homes and schools should be dropped first
