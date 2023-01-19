Authorities will expand its scope of tree inspections if the suggestions are adopted. Photo: Felix Wong
Authorities will expand its scope of tree inspections if the suggestions are adopted. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Five times more trees up for inspection in Hong Kong if task force measures adopted, but expert says proposals inadequate

  • Suite of recommendations make ‘no progress’ on tree management, says Lam Tak-chak, a former trainer of arborists
  • Around 45,000 trees could be examined in detail this year under proposals compiled after a notable collapse incident in September

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:14am, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities will expand its scope of tree inspections if the suggestions are adopted. Photo: Felix Wong
Authorities will expand its scope of tree inspections if the suggestions are adopted. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE