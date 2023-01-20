People with Covid-19 should not rush to accident and emergency departments, the health chief says. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: don’t swamp Hong Kong public hospitals for treatment after isolation orders scrapped, health chief urges residents
- Private doctors have promised to see suspected Covid patients, while public clinics will also be available for consultations and treatment, health chief Lo Chung-mau says
- City will scrap its five-day isolation requirement for those who test positive for Covid-19 on January 30
People with Covid-19 should not rush to accident and emergency departments, the health chief says. Photo: May Tse