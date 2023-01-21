Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: lift mask mandate for outdoors after winter flu threat, Hong Kong government pandemic adviser urges
- Chinese University professor and government pandemic adviser David Hui says masks should still be worn on public transport, as well as in hospitals and care homes
- On the reopening of the border with mainland China, he says half a year still needed for pandemic situation up north to stabilise before easing existing travel measures
Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse