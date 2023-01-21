Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: lift mask mandate for outdoors after winter flu threat, Hong Kong government pandemic adviser urges

  • Chinese University professor and government pandemic adviser David Hui says masks should still be worn on public transport, as well as in hospitals and care homes
  • On the reopening of the border with mainland China, he says half a year still needed for pandemic situation up north to stabilise before easing existing travel measures

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:16pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong pedestrians in masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. The city is aiming to lift all Covid curbs by this year. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE