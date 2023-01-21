Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee with his wife, filmed decorating their home. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Rabbits are like Hong Kong people – flexible and resilient’: John Lee hopes for new start for city as he extends Lunar New Year greetings to residents

  • Cross-border travel on the rise since checkpoints reopened recently, but outflow 1.6 times that of arrivals, according to Post count
  • Lee and officials in celebratory mood, hailing vitality in auspicious Year of the Rabbit and wishing for new hope for Hongkongers

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:08pm, 21 Jan, 2023

