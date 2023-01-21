Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee with his wife, filmed decorating their home. Photo: Handout
‘Rabbits are like Hong Kong people – flexible and resilient’: John Lee hopes for new start for city as he extends Lunar New Year greetings to residents
- Cross-border travel on the rise since checkpoints reopened recently, but outflow 1.6 times that of arrivals, according to Post count
- Lee and officials in celebratory mood, hailing vitality in auspicious Year of the Rabbit and wishing for new hope for Hongkongers
