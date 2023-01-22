A total quota of 50,000 travellers a day for four land border checkpoints was raised to 65,000 for four days. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong aims to scrap or ease Covid-19 testing rule for cross-border travellers, end quota system after Lunar New Year, city’s No 2 official says
- City government in talks with mainland authorities on further relaxation, such as replacing PCR test with RAT, or scrapping requirement altogether
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan says city is ready for more easing of cross-border curbs, as Covid-19 infections have not increased since reopening
