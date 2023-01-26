Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins. Photo: Elson Li
Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Not in the same vein: new Hong Kong blood therapy spares patients from hospital commute by allowing self-jabs in comfort of own home

  • HKU research team pushing for regular availability of subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy in city
  • Treatment allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins, to treat immunodeficiency disorders

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins. Photo: Elson Li
Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE