Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins. Photo: Elson Li
Not in the same vein: new Hong Kong blood therapy spares patients from hospital commute by allowing self-jabs in comfort of own home
- HKU research team pushing for regular availability of subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy in city
- Treatment allows drugs to be injected into fatty tissue under skin, instead of directly into veins, to treat immunodeficiency disorders
