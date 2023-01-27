Hong Kong pedestrians in Central. The city weathered its most ravaging Covid wave about a year ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: top adviser echoes call for review of Hong Kong’s handling of Covid – but only after end to pandemic, and without targeting any official
- Exco convenor Regina Ip suggests lawmakers, health experts to be appointed for eventual move, but judges should be left out as they are not policy experts
- She notes lack of support for those infected at peak of fifth wave
