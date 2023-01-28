The community isolation facility at Kai Tak. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bosses taking no chances with infected workers even as mandatory isolation for Covid patients is axed
- Operators in some sectors say they will still ask infected staff to stay at home to protect other workers and people they serve
- But whether worker receives paid sick leave depends on employer if doctor’s medical certificate recommends fewer than four days off
The community isolation facility at Kai Tak. Photo: Jonathan Wong