Hong Kong’s environment chief has said he is confident that a long-awaited waste charging scheme will come into force as scheduled by the end of the year, while green groups have raised concerns over the authorities’ move to modify standards to secure a garbage bag contractor. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Saturday said the government would focus on publicity and education instead of punishment when implementing the scheme in the hopes of inspiring behavioural change in society. Tse was commenting on a decision made by the Environmental Protection Department in November last year to cancel an open tender for a manufacturing contract for the garbage bags which would be used under the scheme. Environmental authorities explained earlier that they had found the price quoted in all of the bids to be higher than expected, so they had cancelled the tender to ensure public resources would be used more prudently. Some green groups estimated that the cancellation would lead to the scheme being delayed for at least half a year. But Tse said the contract would be retendered soon and its criteria had been modified to ensure the exercise would be completed in a timely manner. “Previously, we required [the contractor] to set up a factory in Hong Kong, which would take time,” he told a radio programme. “Now we have cancelled this requirement. It should save a lot of time in building and setting up a factory. “Although there will be another tender, the overall time frame should be similar. We are confident garbage charging will be implemented within this year.” In an attempt to lower the cost, the new tender has also modified a rule requiring 50 per cent of each plastic bag to be made from recycled materials to at least 20 per cent. A measure for manufacturers to keep at minimum a 30-day inventory for such bags was also lifted. How a new charging scheme can trash Hong Kong’s massive waste problem The changes have sparked concern among green groups, who have argued that lowering the bar for the tender will not strengthen the development of the local recycling industry. Tse said an existing waste collection programme had already increased the processing capacity of downstream recycling facilities and therefore the location of the designated garbage bag manufacturer was “no longer crucial”. Since 2020, the pilot programme has provided non-industrial plastic recycling services at housing estates and residential buildings for free, including plastic bags, receptacles, straws and utensils. It was extended to nine districts in 2021, including Sham Shui Po, Tsuen Wan and Tai Po. The municipal waste charging scheme is a project aimed at motivating the public to cut waste by charging households for disposal, with authorities describing the plan as a driving force that could fuel the downstream recycling industry. The bill for the scheme, passed in the Legislative Council in August 2021, requires residents to buy one of 11 types of garbage bags of varying sizes produced and sold by the government, from the smallest being able to carry 3 litres (100 ounces) to the largest having a capacity of 100 litres. The charge is set at 11 HK cents per litre, meaning residents have to pay at least 33 cents for the smallest bag. Referring to the loss of about three tonnes of recycled drinks cartons which were gathered between April and December last year at a public recycling station in Kwun Tong, environment chief Tse said authorities would issue warnings and impose penalties in accordance with the contract. Tse’s comments came days after government contractor Baguio Waste Management and Recycling Limited, commissioned to deliver the cartons to a recycling mill, were found to have failed to handle the recyclables as promised. On Friday, Baguio said in a statement it had delivered the cartons to a third party, without mentioning how the boxes had been handled. The Kwun Tong Recycling Station said it had stopped delivering other recyclables, such as waste paper and metals, to Baguio and had demanded compensation from the company for the losses. The Environmental Protection Department said it had immediately ordered the operators of the recycling station in Kwun Tong as well as other centres to stop passing cartons to Baguio.