Hongkongers have been keeping warm in more layers of clothing in the past week as temperatures dipped. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong marks sixth day in a row with cold weather warning as temperatures fall under 10 degrees Celsius, warmer conditions expected in 3 days
- Mercury on Wednesday expected to rise to 20 degrees
- Easterly airstream later in the week set to bring some wind and rain
