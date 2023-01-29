Hongkongers have been keeping warm in more layers of clothing in the past week as temperatures dipped. Photo: Elson Li
Hongkongers have been keeping warm in more layers of clothing in the past week as temperatures dipped. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong marks sixth day in a row with cold weather warning as temperatures fall under 10 degrees Celsius, warmer conditions expected in 3 days

  • Mercury on Wednesday expected to rise to 20 degrees
  • Easterly airstream later in the week set to bring some wind and rain

Jess Ma
Updated: 1:45pm, 29 Jan, 2023

