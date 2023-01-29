The isolation facility at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
The isolation facility at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: patients at Hong Kong isolation facilities set to leave as mandatory stays end

  • As city returns to normality, last remaining isolation facilities begin to wind down operations, capping voluntary stays at seven days
  • Mandatory tests for travellers and quota for mainland China border crossings may also end in coming days, says pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung

Emily Hung

Updated: 9:32pm, 29 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The isolation facility at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
The isolation facility at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE