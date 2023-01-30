People leave the Penny’s Bay isolation centre on Lantau Island on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
People leave the Penny’s Bay isolation centre on Lantau Island on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Covid patients head for exits as Hong Kong ends mandatory isolation but shuttle bus drivers worry about infection risks

  • Dozens of patients take shuttle buses from Penny’s Bay isolation centre to a drop-off point at Tsing Yi MTR station on Monday morning
  • Hundreds were allowed to leave the camp after midnight when one of the city’s last remaining pandemic control measures ended after three years

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 2:19pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People leave the Penny’s Bay isolation centre on Lantau Island on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
People leave the Penny’s Bay isolation centre on Lantau Island on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE