Anti-smoking campaigners say higher tax on tobacco will help people kick the habit, despite a survey from a pro-tobacco lobby suggesting it would only increase trade in black market cigarettes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong smoking survey sparks controversy over whether higher tax discourages cigarette use

  • About 80 per cent of smokers predict doubling of tax will increase reliance on black market cigarettes, survey finds
  • But anti-smoking campaigners highlight University of Hong Kong poll, which found most smokers would cut down or quit if cost went up

Sammy Heung
Updated: 9:45pm, 31 Jan, 2023

