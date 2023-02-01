Travellers arrive in Hong Kong from the mainland at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing. Photo: Jelly Tse
breaking | Coronavirus: 3 more border crossings between Hong Kong, mainland China to reopen as early as Monday, while mandatory tests, quota system to be axed, sources say
- Hong Kong and Guangdong authorities in principle have agreed to reopen three checkpoints, scrap daily quota system and PCR testing requirement, Post learns
- Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and mainland resumed on January 8 but travellers must present negative PCR result from test taken within 48 hours
