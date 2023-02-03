Mainland China and Hong Kong will fully reopen with no Covid-19 restrictions, including no quota for arrivals on either side from Monday, Beijing’s top office overseeing city affairs announced on Friday. Sources earlier said Hong Kong would scrap polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for those travelling between the mainland and the city from Monday, while international arrivals would no longer have to fulfil Covid-19 requirements. Three more border crossings between Hong Kong and the mainland would also reopen – the Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Heung Yuen Wai control points – on Monday, they said. Train services to Lo Wu, the busiest border crossing in pre-pandemic times, would resume to cope with passenger needs. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and senior officials are expected to provide more details at a press conference by 11am on Friday, a day after he launched the all-out “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to entice visitors back after three years of isolation under tough pandemic curbs. Since late last month, the city has dropped almost all Covid-19 measures including mandatory PCR tests for overseas arrivals, its vaccine pass scheme and quarantine requirements for close contacts, following similar action by the mainland. Taking it a step further, sources said, the city’s leader would announce the axing of vaccination requirements for international arrivals, but pre-flight rapid antigen tests would still be in place. For land crossings between Hong Kong and the mainland, the quota system and PCR test requirements will also be scrapped from Monday. Hong Kong cross-border students return after 3-year hiatus, ahead of official date This would be a further relaxation from January 8 when quarantine-free travel between the two areas resumed, although travellers were still required to present a negative PCR test results taken up to 48 hours before departure. The number of travellers heading each way via four land border checkpoints, including two that reopened on January 8, was also capped at 50,000 per day. Room to ease tests for cross-border travellers exists: Hong Kong ex-leader The reopening of three more checkpoints on Monday means all channels -except one in Sha Tau Kok – for the flow of people and cargo between the city and neighbouring Guangdong and metropolitan Shenzhen are back to what they were in pre-pandemic days. With the coming relaxation, the only remaining pandemic measure would be the mask mandate. Lee on Tuesday said it would remain in place, at least for now, as the risk of a winter surge in Covid-19 cases remained. Additional reporting by Danny Mok