John Lee (second right) and his team reveal details of the end to Covid curbs at the mainland border. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader says all travel curbs at mainland China border to end Monday

  • In announcing long-awaited return to regular travel, John Lee says cultural exchanges and economic activity will be boosted
  • But economists caution against excessive optimism, warning it may take at least 6 months before tourist numbers pick up significantly

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:16pm, 3 Feb, 2023

