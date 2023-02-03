John Lee (second right) and his team reveal details of the end to Covid curbs at the mainland border. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader says all travel curbs at mainland China border to end Monday
- In announcing long-awaited return to regular travel, John Lee says cultural exchanges and economic activity will be boosted
- But economists caution against excessive optimism, warning it may take at least 6 months before tourist numbers pick up significantly
