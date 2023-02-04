Restaurants have adopted different approaches to dealing with customers infected with Covid-19. Photo: Jelly Tse
Restaurants have adopted different approaches to dealing with customers infected with Covid-19. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: many Hong Kong restaurants, cinemas, karaoke lounges say they will not reject infected customers, but others pledge to be more cautious

  • Some restaurants have said they will reject positive cases, while others reveal they will allow infected diners on their premises
  • Five cinemas the Post called said infected people would be allowed entry, while one advised those who tested positive to stay home

Sammy HeungZhao Ziwen
Sammy Heung and Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 5:51pm, 4 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Restaurants have adopted different approaches to dealing with customers infected with Covid-19. Photo: Jelly Tse
Restaurants have adopted different approaches to dealing with customers infected with Covid-19. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE