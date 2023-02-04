Restaurants have adopted different approaches to dealing with customers infected with Covid-19. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: many Hong Kong restaurants, cinemas, karaoke lounges say they will not reject infected customers, but others pledge to be more cautious
- Some restaurants have said they will reject positive cases, while others reveal they will allow infected diners on their premises
- Five cinemas the Post called said infected people would be allowed entry, while one advised those who tested positive to stay home
