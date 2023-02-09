Lawmakers approved a proposal to loan more than HK$4 billion to the CUHK Medical Centre in 2017. K. Y. Cheng
Lawmakers approved a proposal to loan more than HK$4 billion to the CUHK Medical Centre in 2017. K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong private hospital to make deal with government to serve public patients in return for HK$4 billion loan repayment postponement

  • Chinese University’s hospital has agreed to provide public healthcare services, hoping it can start paying off HK$4 billion loan in 2028
  • CEO says hospital would not have been able to continue operating if it paid first instalment this year as originally scheduled

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmakers approved a proposal to loan more than HK$4 billion to the CUHK Medical Centre in 2017. K. Y. Cheng
Lawmakers approved a proposal to loan more than HK$4 billion to the CUHK Medical Centre in 2017. K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE