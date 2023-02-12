The lights are not turned on during the daytime in Chris Wan Chi-lon’s office in Abu Dhabi, yet there is no glare from the scorching Arabian Desert outside. Treating the glass windows halfway up with ceramic frit, a glaze made from a mix of materials, allows the optimal amount of light to enter the building in Masdar City, the United Arab Emirates’ showcase smart city. “This daylighting solution is glare-free and also cost saving,” said the architect, pleased to show off the design. “For every decision you make, there is a sustainability impact.” The UK-educated Hongkonger who has played an instrumental role in bringing the UAE’s flagship project to life spoke to the Post during Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s visit to Abu Dhabi as part of his Middle East work trip. Masdar is a five-minute car ride from Abu Dhabi International Airport, a short journey through an arid desert where temperatures hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher in summer. Wan, 58, has been in the UAE for about 17 years. He worked in a Hong Kong architectural firm in the 1990s and was involved in designing the MTR’s West Rail line stations and Disneyland theme park before heading to Abu Dhabi in 2006 in search of new opportunities. Soon after he arrived, the Gulf state launched an ambitious plan to build one of the world’s most sustainable urban communities from scratch. Built on a 6 sq km (2.3 square mile) site in the desert, Masdar is owned by a subsidiary of Mubadala Development Company, a sovereign wealth fund managing assets worth US$284 billion. The estimated construction cost is about US$20 billion. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City: green oasis or green ghost town? The core area is a walkable zone, with electric-powered driverless vehicles taking people to a number of destinations. The city aims for its high-performance buildings to provide homes for 50,000 and a base for 40,000 professionals and students. Official figures show there are about 6,000 residents now. So far, 450,000 square metres (4.8 million square feet) of construction has been completed, with 300,000 square metres still at the building or design stage, according to Wan. Earlier this month, Masdar broke ground on The Link, a project featuring the region’s first net-zero energy shared working and living facility. Masdar’s target completion date has been pushed back to 2030. Wan joined in 2008 to head the design management team and rose through the ranks to become associate director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. He now oversees the delivery of sustainable projects, including ensuring that all structures that are built meet environmental goals. “Hong Kong’s strengths are its super-efficient design because of its density and its extremely valuable land. We had to make sure we made the best use of resources available here,” he said. “This works really well with sustainable design, which also highlights efficiency in creating a high-performance design.” One of the first projects he was involved in was the Middle Eastern headquarters of engineering and technology multinational Siemens. The four-storey building set a benchmark for sustainable offices and was the first in Abu Dhabi to attain the highest platinum-level LEED certification, an internationally recognised certification of a building’s environmental performance, in 2014. Hong Kong agency plans to lure food and green tech enterprises to city Using sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology, it cut energy use by 40 per cent compared with conventional buildings, while maintaining the cost at that of building an average office of the same size. Wan said more than 1,000 firms were currently registered in Masdar’s free zone, ranging from multinational giants to start-ups and an AI university. Insilico Medicine, an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery firm, is the latest Hong Kong-based firm to set up a research centre there. Other tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, and AI company G42. Despite the project’s strong financial backing, Wan said, the project revolved around three pillars of economic, environmental and social sustainability. “If an idea is not commercially viable, it will not be funded. That means every building has to be competitive in the real estate market. We have to have very careful control of the cost, ” he said. Cost control was always the most challenging, he said, especially when the financial crisis hit in 2008, forcing projects to downscale. Masdar’s core area, where dozens of mixed-use complexes are located, is surrounded by hundreds of cranes, a sign that much work is still going on. “Developments of this scale do not exist in isolation,” he said. “You have to be in line with the economy. When demand decreases, there’s no choice but to slow down. We take the lessons from one project to another.” Public mistrust hurting Hong Kong’s ambitions to be smart city, analysts say He said his team was currently working on further improving the design of net zero carbon buildings powered by renewable energy. “For both me and Masdar, this has been a journey of 15 years of trials,” he said. Abu Dhabi will host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), the United Nations climate talks, in November. Wan said that has sparked discussion in the city about renewable energy and technologies centred around sustainable innovation. A father of two, he said moving to Abu Dhabi provided him with rare opportunities to explore the future of hydrocarbons as a trailblazer. “What I feel here [Abu Dhabi] is a huge push to find solutions. Many people we are partnering with share the same vision that global challenges we face are similar,” he said. “Sustainability knows no boundaries. The only failure is really the failure to start.”