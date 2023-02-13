Tang Kwai-sze (left), whose death led to two doctors being charged with manslaughter. Photo: Handout
Doctors in the dock: Hong Kong medical academy chief suggests clear guidelines for when blunders become crimes

  • Input from medical experts can help authorities ‘make better decisions in rare, complicated cases’
  • Academy of Medicine chief urges more doctors to step forward as expert witnesses in criminal cases

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:00am, 13 Feb, 2023

