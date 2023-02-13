Hong Kong’s public hospitals and clinics will issue digital sick leave certificates on March 6. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s public hospitals and clinics to issue digital sick leave certificates from next month

  • Digital certificates will include doctor’s electronic signature and an encrypted QR code, which allows employers to verify information
  • Hospital Authority has no timeline for eliminating paper copies because some older patients and staff may be uncomfortable with new ones

Emily Hung

Updated: 5:45pm, 13 Feb, 2023

