Hong Kong’s public hospitals and clinics will issue digital sick leave certificates on March 6. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s public hospitals and clinics to issue digital sick leave certificates from next month
- Digital certificates will include doctor’s electronic signature and an encrypted QR code, which allows employers to verify information
- Hospital Authority has no timeline for eliminating paper copies because some older patients and staff may be uncomfortable with new ones
