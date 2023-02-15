Consumer Council studies disclaimers at Hong Kong’s indoor bouldering gyms. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Rocky start for beginners as Hong Kong’s bouldering gyms try to absolve themselves of liability for injuries or death, watchdog finds
- Seven out of 10 gyms only provide English waivers and did not tell consumers the document was a disclaimer, according to consumer watchdog
- Participant says instructions may not be detailed enough and there are too many climbers for coaches to take care of everyone
