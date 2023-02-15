Hong Kong’s science park and the city’s only drinks carton recycler, Mil Mill, appear to have had a breakthrough in their impasse over moving its factory after discussing a nearby plot, after the firm took up Singapore’s offer to expand there, the Post has learned. The government-backed Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation late last year required Mil Mill to move from Yuen Long Industrial Estate before December 31 upon the expiry of its lease and later granted a six-month grace period that ends on June 30. In January, the science park invited “prospective lessees to occupy and use the land parcel lot … to set up high value‐added manufacturing”. The document features seven sites, including six in Yuen Long Industrial Estate. “Any interested parties who can demonstrate their competence and financial capability to carry out their proposals … are welcome to submit their expression of interest proposals,” the document said. Prospective tenants had to express their interest before noon on Tuesday. When approached by the Post, Mil Mill’s executive director Harold Yip Man-ki said they had spoken to the science park about moving to another plot at the industrial estate in Yuen Long or to a new piece of land in Tseung Kwan O. He added they had also visited several sites listed in the expression of interest document and were eyeing a nearby 2,500 square metre (26,909 sq ft) plot. It is a similar size to their current site and they may have a longer tenancy. “It would be best if we could stay at the current site,” Yip said. The Post has contacted the science park for comment. Hong Kong recycler presses on despite not accepting lease extension The icebreaker came a day after the Environmental Protection Department announced its plan to invite tenders in the first quarter to recycle drinks cartons collected from government-funded recycling programme facilities starting in July. In a Tuesday statement, the department also said authorities would table a bill to the Legislative Council within the year to order producers of drinks cartons and plastic bottles to collect and recycle them after consumption. The statement added that a large-scale pulping facility would start operation in 2025 in Tuen Mun to process drinks cartons. Mil Mill is the first pulp mill that recycles drink cartons in Hong Kong. According to the company, it can process 50 tonnes daily and convert them into paper pulp. Hong Kong recycler may stop taking drinks cartons as landlord breaks silence It had signed a three-year lease for a site in Yuen Long Industrial Estate in 2018 and was later given a one-year extension. But Yip claimed he understood they could use the site for six years. The saga caught the public’s attention last September after the recycling company said it was told by the Science and Technology Park, which manages the Yuen Long Industrial Estate, to move by the end of last year because the estate was to be developed into a hi-tech park. Yip has said the Environment Protection Department suggested applying for short-term tenancies at other government sites. But he said moving to one of those sites would be like starting again, involving a significant investment. At the time, the Science and Technology Park said it was doing its best to help Mil Mill. Its CEO Albert Wong Hak-keung told the press that the Yuen Long Industrial Estate was a necessary part of the development of Hong Kong. Singapore, meanwhile, has approached Mil Mill and offered to find it a new site. In December, Singapore’s DBS Foundation announced it would fund the set up of a pulp mill and recycling education projects as part of the 23 schemes, costing SG$3 million (US$2,259,099), which it would subsidise to benefit environmental protection and society. Additional reporting by Edith Lin and Ng Kang Chung