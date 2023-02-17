The firm supplies 100,000 lunchboxes every day in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The firm supplies 100,000 lunchboxes every day in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong school meals supplier to halt service for 2 days to clean factory production line amid fears over food safety

  • Luncheon Star, a subsidiary of fast food chain Café de Coral, supplies 100,000 lunchboxes every day to more than 200 primary and secondary schools
  • Firm says it received reports in recent days from ‘some individual schools’ about students falling ill after eating lunchboxes it had supplied

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:03am, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The firm supplies 100,000 lunchboxes every day in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The firm supplies 100,000 lunchboxes every day in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE