Hong Kong from next month will scrap its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening rule for anyone heading to hospitals and care homes in favour of rapid testing as the city chips away at the last of its coronavirus restrictions. Under the policy easing, visitors and staff members at public hospitals and care homes from March 1 will no longer need to take a PCR test 48 hours before entry, but will need to present a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result. “In order to continue to protect key populations and places, visitors to public hospitals and institutions are still required to undergo a [RAT] within 24 hours before the visit and obtain a negative result,” the Health Department said on Friday. The daily testing requirement would also be extended to public hospital staff, as well as care home workers and residents, it added. Hong Kong’s daily RAT policy for students ‘likely to be removed’ next month The government also announced it would stop providing free PCR screening services at community testing centres from March 1 as the city scrapped its PCR testing requirements. Self-paid screenings at 21 facilities with high-usage levels would continue to offer services to those who needed to present test results for work or travel purposes, it added. “The remaining 64 existing community testing centres and stations will stop operating from the same day, and the relevant venues will gradually return to their original uses,” a spokesman said. Community isolation centres would no longer accept applications for admissions from next Tuesday before ceasing operations on February 28, the government added. John Lee says no to Covid probe, so how will Hong Kong learn from missteps? Meanwhile, vaccination facilities at Osman Ramju Sadick Memorial Sports Centre, Tsing Yi MTR Station and retail complex Millennium City 5 would cease operations after mid-day on February 28. Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan, who oversees the city’s inoculation drive, cited the high uptake of jabs among the population as the reason behind the dialling back of such services. “The vaccination rates for the second and third doses across the territory are 93 per cent and 84 per cent respectively, which is a result of the joint efforts of every member of the public who took part in the [vaccination] programme,” she said.