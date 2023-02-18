Hong Kong’s death rate hit a 10-year high last year, but health experts warned against putting the increase down to coronavirus-related deaths only. A total of 62,100 deaths were logged last year and the provisional standardised death rate was 8.2 per 1,000 people, the highest since 2012 when the same level was recorded, the government revealed on Thursday. But population health specialists and an epidemiologist said deaths logged over the pandemic could have been caused by other factors, including delayed treatment for people with other illnesses because of the priority given to the battle against Covid-19. “Died of Covid-19 and died with Covid-19 are different,” Paul Yip Siu-fai, the chair professor in population health of the University of Hong Kong, said. He added that there were few cases where people had died of the coronavirus, but more were dying with it. “Those dying with Covid had lots of comorbidities, such as diabetes and heart disease,” he explained. “Due to the disruption of medical health services … treatment of those people was affected.” Yip said disruption in care could also have hastened the deaths of people who were already frail. The city was hit by the fifth wave of coronavirus infections last year, with most cases logged from January to April. More than 95 per cent of the 13,400 coronavirus-linked deaths recorded since the pandemic hit happened during the fifth wave. The standardised death rate is the mortality figures adjusted to factor out the effects of an ageing population and gender distribution to give a more accurate calculation of fatalities. The death rate in Hong Kong dropped from 11.8 per 1,000 people in 1991 to 6.9 in 2021. Yip said the lower rate of deaths recorded in the last few decades was attributed to medical advances. But he highlighted more information on the causes of death and ages of the deceased would be needed to explain the 2022 increase, where a significant number of fatalities were recorded among people aged 60 or more. The Hospital Authority has categorised the death of people who tested positive for Covid-19 into coronavirus-related or unrelated since last month. Just over half – 50.2 per cent – of the 1,291 reported deaths over the period to January 29 were said to be related to Covid-19. Highlights of a year when Hong Kong moved from being a coronavirus disaster zone Only coronavirus-related deaths have been announced by health officials since January 30 and 102 deaths linked to the infection had been logged by Friday. Wu Peng, an epidemiologist at the university’s school of public health, said it was often difficult to determine whether Covid-19 was the direct cause of death. She explained researchers would have to look at excess mortality, the difference between the number of deaths and estimates for expected deaths, to get a more comprehensive view. “Covid-associated excess mortality could include people who died of Covid-19, those who died because they couldn’t see a doctor or didn’t want to head out, or had a delayed treatment … or there might be more depression during the Covid epidemic and thus an increase in deaths,” she said. “On the other hand, there might be fewer accidents as people spent less time outside their homes and were less likely to be hit by vehicles.” Statistics on ages and causes of death of those who died in 2022 will not be released until later this year. Hong Kong ready if Covid cases rebound, health minister says; 251 cases logged Wu said deaths recorded during the fifth wave had to be analysed separately because of the unusual conditions. “The entire city was in an emergency situation at that time and people couldn’t even get into hospital … what would happen to people’s behaviour?” she asked. Wu said she believed fewer non-Covid patients were being hospitalised during the fifth wave and there might have been fewer of them dying in hospitals, but deaths of those patients could have increased afterwards. “For example, during the sixth wave, or the period between the fifth and sixth waves, were there more deaths involving cardiovascular diseases or other chronic diseases?” she asked. She said a complicated model would have to be used to assess the fifth wave’s impact. There was another surge in cases between last July and January, which some experts have said was a sixth wave. Wu carried out studies with other researchers to examine hospitalisation and mortality in Hong Kong in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and found that there were fewer deaths in hospitals but more outside. The Post has contacted the Health Bureau for comment on whether a review would be commissioned on last year’s death rates.