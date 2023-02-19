United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hospitals undergo citywide safety checks after medical worker injured by falling surgical light
- Twenty-nine operating theatres to be inspected in coming days after incident on Saturday left United Christian Hospital anaesthesia assistant with minor injuries
- Initial investigation by maintenance contractor points to surgical light’s fastenings, while Hospital Authority warns of possible delays for some scheduled procedures
