Hong Kong authorities will find it easier to push through small-scale reclamation works along the banks of the iconic Victoria Harbour under a plan floated by the government to amend a law overseeing its development. Commissioner for Harbourfront Leonie Lee Hoi-lun on Sunday said many waterfront improvement projects failed to move forward or faced lengthy delays because of restrictions created under the Protection of the Harbour Ordinance. Lee said authorities hoped to “remove barriers” so that small-scale works that aimed to spruce up the harbourfront, creating a more enjoyable waterfront for the public, could be given a green light more easily. She made the remarks in a video that accompanied a piece posted on the official blog of Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho. Lee said the ordinance had a high threshold for approving works, which made it almost impossible to undertake any projects on the waterfront. Citing a popular spot along the water in Kennedy Town, where residents gather to watch the sunset, Lee said: “People need to stand on the road to watch the sunset or take pictures. It is rather dangerous during heavy traffic.” She said the government had plans to build a boardwalk there to make the harbourfront more accessible and allow residents to enjoy the sunset in a safer manner. But she said: “Under the ordinance, building a boardwalk on the harbourfront, however short it may be, can be regarded as harbour reclamation work.” The Star Ferry, resilient symbol of Hong Kong since 1888 Lee said the government had hoped to fine-tune the law amid calls from society to review the legislation so that waterfront improvement works could be implemented sooner. But, she stressed, any relaxation would not “compromise the spirit” of the law, which was to protect the harbour from being reclaimed to create new land. The ordinance, enacted before the 1997 handover, seeks to limit land reclamation in the waters of Victoria Harbour, after public outcry over large-scale projects in the 1980s and 90s that significantly narrowed the harbour. In a landmark ruling in 2004, the Court of Final Appeal laid down the concept of an “overriding public need” for the works. Such a circumstance, it ruled, must be compelling and offer no reasonable alternative to reclamation, based on cogent and convincing materials. As such, works to clear abandoned piers to improve the harbourfront of Kai Tak and To Kwa Wan could not get approval, Lee said. She did not say if a timetable had been set but promised the Harbourfront Commission and the Legislative Council would be consulted when more concrete details on the proposed legal amendments were ready. The idea of relaxing the law was raised by then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in her final policy address in 2021. Linn also floated the idea again last month during a meeting with legislators. Harbourfront Commission chairman Vincent Ng Wing-shun on Sunday said he was not opposed to relaxing the law to allow small-scale projects that improved connectivity along the water’s edge and increased public space, but that did not reclaim land for development. Proposal to boost Hong Kong land supply may cut process but limit public input However, he said: “Much still needs to be clarified, like how to define waterfront improvement projects, if there is any monitoring system or limits to the scale of the improvement projects. I hope the government can release more details of its proposals as soon as possible.” Legislator Chan Hok-fung, of the Hong Kong Island West constituency, said the plan to improve the Kennedy Town waterfront was long overdue. “There are many people, residents and visitors, milling around along the coastal road in the evening to watch the sunset. There is no pavement, and the cars and buses just dash by. It is very dangerous. The district council had suggested building an elevated walkway along the coast back in the late 2000s but the government at the time rejected the idea because it could be in breach of the Protection of the Harbour Ordinance,” he said. “The law is there to serve the people. If the people agree that the law should be changed to better serve them, the government should go ahead to make the changes.”