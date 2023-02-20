A case of falling surgical lights at United Christian Hospital has prompted checks across the sector. Photo: Handout
Use of 12 Hong Kong operating rooms suspended over safety issue after hospital staff hurt by falling surgical light

  • Hospital Authority says move will not affect emergency surgeries, further checks at other premises under way
  • Scare sparked by case at United Christian Hospital on Saturday, after assistant sustained shoulder injury from falling surgical light

Oscar Liu

Updated: 1:23pm, 20 Feb, 2023

