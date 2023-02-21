A manufacturer embroiled in a safety scare over falling surgical lights in Hong Kong’s public hospitals has a previous record in the US of a missing screw in its product, a concern group has warned while urging local authorities to review existing risk-alert mechanisms. Tim Pang Hung-cheong, a patients’ rights advocate with the Society for Community Organisation on Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last December received an adverse-event report on a surgical light, involving the same brand in the recent incident in Hong Kong. A staff member at United Christian Hospital on Saturday sustained a shoulder injury after being hit by a falling device due to loose screws. The case sparked an investigation and safety checks on surgical lighting across public hospitals. “The model reported to the FDA may not be the one involved in Hong Kong but it comes from the same manufacturer,” Pang said, naming Maquet as the maker at the centre of the saga. “The investigation should look into whether local authorities are aware of and follow up on foreign risk alerts.” According to the FDA website, European medical technology company Getinge had reported a case involving a surgical light manufactured by Maquet, stating “the screw was missing from main tube”. Lights out for 12 Hong Kong public hospital operating rooms over equipment woes “There was no injury reported, however, we decided to report the issue in abundance of caution as missing screw from main tube could lead to fall of the device and as a result of that, could lead to serious injury,” the FDA said. A Hong Kong expert earlier deemed the recent case in the city as an unprecedented event. Health minister Lo Chung-mau on Monday ordered the Hospital Authority to follow up and review the issue, while 16 operating theatres have been suspended after checks found loose screws on the same type of fixture. The Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre said it had also identified potential risks at two of its facilities and would postpone surgeries until further notice.