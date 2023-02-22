A convenience store signals the immediate increase in the cost of cigarettes to customers. Photo: May Tse
A convenience store signals the immediate increase in the cost of cigarettes to customers. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Budget 2023-24: smokers hit with HK$12 hike a pack but Hong Kong still trails others in region in taxing tobacco

  • Government’s 31 per cent tax increase, effective immediately, pushes cost of pack of cigarettes to HK$73.75
  • Authorities hope to take smoking rate down to 7.8 per cent by 2025 with new measure, government source says

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung and Emily Hung

Updated: 11:56pm, 22 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A convenience store signals the immediate increase in the cost of cigarettes to customers. Photo: May Tse
A convenience store signals the immediate increase in the cost of cigarettes to customers. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE