Raising the tobacco tax is an effective way to get smokers to quit, an expert has said, noting that when Hong Kong increased the levy by 300 per cent in the 1980s the smoking rate dropped significantly. But a concern group on Thursday argued quitting was a personal choice and raising the cigarette tax would only push hardcore smokers to buy illegal packs. In his budget address on Wednesday, finance minister Paul Chan Mo-po tacked on an extra HK$12 (US$1.5) to the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes, as part of the government's effort to bring down the smoking rate from 9.5 per cent to 7.8 per cent by 2025. "The higher the increase, the better," said Associate Professor Daniel Ho Sai-yin, a tobacco control expert at the school of public health at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). "Some research found that a 10 per cent increase in tobacco tax would lead to a 4 per cent drop in cigarette consumption." In 1983, Hong Kong raised the tobacco tax by 300 per cent. Another eight increases, ranging from 4.8 per cent to 100 per cent, were imposed over the following 10 years. The smoking rate dropped from 23.3 per cent in 1982 to 14.9 per cent in 1993. "The drop in Hong Kong's smoking rate was the most significant in that decade when the tobacco tax was raised nine times," said Ho, a member of the Council on Smoking and Health. "Raising the tobacco tax is the single most effective, quickest and efficient way … in bringing down the smoking rate." The smoking rate dropped from 10.7 per cent in 2012 to the current 9.5 per cent, with a 11.8 per cent tax hike arriving in 2014. But Ho cast doubt on whether the 9.5 per cent rate was an accurate indicator of the prevalence of smoking, noting the figure stemmed from 2021 when Hong Kong was in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic. "We are worried whether 9.5 per cent is a genuine figure, as there could be a rebound in smoking rate after the epidemic," Ho said. "Some people might smoke less for health reasons, or other factors, during the epidemic." A standard pack of cigarettes now costs HK$73.75. But the price is still lower than in some developed economies. For example, the same pack costs about HK$238 in Australia and HK$91 in Singapore. But the price in mainland China is HK$28, nearly 40 per cent of the price in Hong Kong. While cigarettes in Hong Kong have been made less affordable, Joe Lo Kai-lut, convenor of the Long Term Tobacco Policy Concern Group, said that some hardcore smokers would continue the habit despite the increase. Hong Kong adds HK$12 a pack to cigarettes but city behind in taxing habit "It is a personal ability for someone to quit smoking," said Lo, a smoker. "Smoking is a habit, and it is hard to change it quickly." Lo said he had tried to quit smoking but failed because of work pressure. "Exercise is a way to relieve pressure, but I didn't have time to do it daily," he said. "I rely on a smoke break to relax." He raised concerns that the increased tobacco tax would push more smokers to purchase illegal cigarettes, which cost about HK$20 to HK$30 a pack. Smokers fume, but some relief for needy: what Hongkongers think of budget Figures from the Customs and Excise Department last month showed officers confiscated 732 million black market cigarettes worth HK$2.01 billion last year – the biggest annual haul since records began two decades ago. They seized 427 million contraband cigarettes worth HK$1.17 billion in 2021 and 205 million tobacco products worth HK$563 million the year before. HKU's Ho said there were other measures to encourage smokers to quit. "Any measures that would make smoking less convenient are helpful [in bringing down the smoking rate]," he said. Those included expanding statutory non-smoking areas, introducing plain packaging of cigarettes and banning the display of products in stores. Ho said the government could also introduce rules banning smoking in residential buildings, a move adopted in American public housing to protect residents from second-hand smoke. Some companies in other countries paid workers to quit to boost health and productivity, he said. Additional reporting by Zhao Ziwen