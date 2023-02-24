Experts and smokers are divided on the tobacco tax increase. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Will raising tobacco tax cut Hong Kong’s smoking rate or simply boost illegal cigarette sales?

  • Associate Professor Daniel Ho from University of Hong Kong notes largest drop in smoking rate was in decade when tax was raised nine times
  • But concern group argues hardcore smokers will turn to black market cigarettes, which sell for less than half the price of regular ones

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:00am, 24 Feb, 2023

