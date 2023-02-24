Hong Kong’s finance minister has raised high hopes of scrapping the mask mandate, saying it could be lifted “at the end of the season” as the government understands residents’ wish to drop the rule as soon as possible. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po was on Friday addressing his latest budget blueprint on an English radio programme but most callers were fixated on the mask measure. The city has extended the mandate for another two weeks till March 8. A source familiar with the matter said Chan was referring to the end of March. Hong Kong’s extended mask rule: good against flu, but what about children’s growth? “My colleagues in the Health Bureau have been given [a] very clear message as to the community aspiration to take off masks as quickly as possible. This is high on their agenda,” the finance chief said. “My health colleagues [are] monitoring this very closely”. One caller argued: “It’s very difficult to tell people and persuade [them] that we are a leading international centre when we are the last people on the planet to remove masks.” ‘Lift Hong Kong Covid mask mandate for outdoors after winter flu surge’ Another brought up the question of tourism: “Would you personally choose a country with a mask mandate to take your family to against one that doesn’t?” Chan made clear the government aimed to end the rule “probably towards the end of this season”, while admitting authorities had received similar views during the budget consultation. Hong Kong remains one of the few cities in the world where wearing a mask outdoors is compulsory, three years into the coronavirus pandemic. In mainland China, masks are only needed indoors. Health experts on Thursday backed the extended mask mandate, which applies to public transport, paid areas in MTR and public spaces, but children’s rights groups said the move would further jeopardise learning in young residents, such as in speech development and expressions. Hong Kong students can take masks off while exercising for first time since 2021 Drugstores and pharmacies had earlier slashed prices on masks, according to a Post observation, following remarks by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu two weeks ago on considerations to do away with the facial coverings after the flu season, which usually ends in March or April. Chan on Friday also noted that after three years of the pandemic, it was very important not just to attract foreign tourists and business visitors, but to organise more activities for residents to enjoy and spend time together with their families, referring to the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign in his budget plan. Chan said apart from activities across districts, organisations such as Ocean Park and Disneyland, as well as the West Kowloon Cultural District, would stage various leisure events for families.